Hallsville beat Versailles 67-30 in a high-scoring game.
A successful Hallsville (3-0) onside kick turned into a 5-yard touchdown run by Trenton Hobbs in the second quarter. The score put Hallsville up 59-21 at the half.
Hallsville got out to a quick start in the game, putting up 16 unanswered points. It led 32-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Versailles (1-2) had a strong showing in the second quarter. A passing touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown by Luke Viebrock put it back in the game 40-21. However, Hallsville responded with a touchdown of its own.
After a touchdown in the third and a safety in the fourth, Hallsville safely put this game away on the way to its third win of the season.
Hallsville will look to remain undefeated when they play Eldon on Friday at 7 p.m. Versailles will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak when it plays Southern Boone on Friday at 7 p.m.