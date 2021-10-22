In its regular-season finale, the one-loss Warsaw kept its near-perfect season intact, defeating Buffalo 19-14 at home.
Both teams were committed to their run games early, with neither team completing a forward pass until the second quarter. However, the game opened up in the second half as the clock became more of a factor.
With about six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Wildcats quarterback Brady Slavens took a direct snap 54 yards to the end zone to put Warsaw up 19-8. A few snaps later, an interception by cornerback Grant Chapman appeared to put the game away for Warsaw.
But Buffalo wasn't done yet. Its comeback attempt started with an interception by linebacker Michael McDaniel, who returned the ball to Warsaw's 1-yard line. Quarterback Brett Schwanke sneaked in a touchdown two plays later to put the Bisons within five points with 1:30 remaining in the game.
Buffalo's comeback fell short after a failed onside kick attempt, followed by the Wildcats running the ball and draining the last 90 seconds from the clock, cementing their victory.
With the win, Warsaw improved to 8-1, while Buffalo fell to 5-4.