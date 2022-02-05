With Battle girls basketball coming to full form at the right time in the season, the Spartans were put to the test against Ellington: a high-flying offense averaging over 67 points this season.
But the Spartans flipped the script this time, winning 60-54 in a duel in which Battle excelled on both sides of the ball, handing the Whippets just their third loss of the season.
“I’m just really happy that we executed on defense and in the half-court offense,” coach Dustyn Yung said postgame. “They’re a really good team that can shoot the heck out of the ball.”
Battle (12-8) set the defensive tone from the opening minutes, mixing up schemes and trusting its half-court defense to make plays. The Spartans forced 17 steals total, including 10 from sophomore star Nautica Washington.
“We’ve done a really good job of turning our defense into offense,” Yung said. “That’s been the story of our last two wins.”
The Spartans’ clamoring defense on the perimeter gave the Whippets problems when trying to get to the paint, disrupting the flow of their inside-out offense.
Ellington (17-3), however, adjusted down the stretch, getting to the foul line more frequently and starting to sink outside shots. The Whippets’ 22-point fourth quarter kept the matchup close, but the Spartans had answers for everything.
Yung lauded his group for staying composed for the game’s entirety and executing when it mattered.
“We’ve been in a lot of situations where we’ve played a lot of great teams this season — Ellington included — and (the Whippets’ late comeback effort) just didn’t faze them,” he said.
On the other side of the ball, Battle posted a well-balanced scoring performance, with Washington (18 points), Tayla Robinson (15) and KJ Johnson (15) leading the team once again.
All three Spartans took turns running the offense, but Johnson’s passing in the low post was exceptional, finding open teammates on the perimeter and through double teams.
Yung praised the trio, even pointing out the hustle plays they made.
“They’re our top-three scorers, so we need them every single night,” he said. “Most of the time it’s through scoring, but them getting on the floor making those dirty hustle plays gives us so much more energy.”
Ellington’s leading scorers were Kaylee King with 24 points followed by Gretchen Hackworth’s 12.
With Battle playing its best basketball thus far, Yung is excited to see his team grow even more in the final month of the season.
“We’re starting to put things together,” he said. “And that’s what we want to do for the rest of February heading into March.”
Washington and Johnson reciprocated their coach’s thoughts.
“It’s important to stay focused at this point in the year heading into districts,” Washington said. “This win helps put us in a good position (to get a better seeding).”
“I’m so proud of our team,” Johnson said. “But we need to stay mentally focused.”
Battle will continue its final push of the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Helias at home.