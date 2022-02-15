Over the past few weeks, Battle girls basketball has played stiff competition. With duels against powerhouses such as Helias and Ellington, the Spartans have had their hands full as they prepare for district playoffs at the end of February.
Tuesday was no different, playing another formidable opponent in St. James — a team that plays both ends at a high level.
But the Spartans came prepared, no one more so than Nautica Washington. The sophomore guard scored 25 points — including a clutch four-point play in the final seconds — in Battle’s 51-50 thrilling win at home.
“This is a game where we executed in every possession that we needed to,” coach Dustyn Yung said. “So I’m proud of our group.”
Battle (13-9) came hot out of the gate in the first half, playing hard on both ends. The Spartans primarily played a 2-3 zone on defense, sending traps to the perimeter that led to early turnovers on the Tigers’ front.
On the other side of the floor, Tayla Robinson pushed the ball consistently in the transition offense, either going straight to the rim or finding a teammate under the basket. She also excelled at initiating the offense in the half court, in which Battle moved the ball around well all game.
But it was Washington and K.J. Johnson who carried the majority of the offensive load, combining for 41 of the Spartans’ 51 points, including five 3s.
Both scored from all three levels, but Johnson additionally coupled her ability to make shots with her gifted playmaking, finding open teammates from the middle and low postss for open shots.
“They just made plays,” Yung said. “And we needed them. They put on a great performance tonight.”
But the Tigers didn’t go out quietly.
Down 30-22 through two quarters, St. James (19-5) turned it up a notch in the second half, deterring to a full-court press defense that frustrated Battle’s ball handlers. The Tigers also disrupted the passing lanes, which led to easy points off turnovers.
St. James’ aggressive defense held the Spartans to just six points in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ ball movement also improved in the latter half. They countered Battle’s traps by making smart passes to the open man, which led to some high-percentage looks. This was led by Livi Herron and Alyson Bullock’s 26 combined points.
“We knew they were going to make a run,” Yung said. “Timely turnovers hurt us, and shots just weren’t falling in the third quarter.”
And just like that, St. James was back in it.
Tied up heading into the fourth quarter, the two schools traded blows throughout the final eight minutes of play, with the lead changing every few possessions. The Tigers converted from the charity stripe with just over 10 seconds left, leading 50-47.
Then Washington’s heroics came through.
Battle inbounded to Washington, who was immediately fouled when going up for the shot at the top of the key. Making a mid-air adjustment, the star sunk the shot with 4.7 seconds left.
Washington then walked to the foul line cold as ice, netting the free throw and sealing the first winning season in Battle girls basketball’s history.
“It’s funny because we actually ran that exact same play during practice on Saturday in case a situation like this happened, so I’m glad we were able to execute,” Yung said.
Battle will continue on its journey toward districts against Hickman immediately following the junior varsity game Friday on the road.