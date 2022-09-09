Camdenton walked out of Waynesville with a comfortable 41-8 victory Friday night,moving to 3-0 on the season.
Friday night's Ozark Conference matchup featured a five touchdown first half for Camdenton senior quarterbackBarrett Shore.
His big arm helped the Lakers move the ball down field in a hurry, especially when targeting Kaden Durnin.The senior wideouthooked up with Shore on multiple occasions for six. Waynesville seemed to be gaining momentum towards the end of the first half with a recovered punt block and a strip sack on separate drives. Despite the defensive efforts, the Tigers couldn’t punch it in.
However, Waynesville came out of the locker room strong, putting together a long driveby running the ball down the throat of the Camdenton defense.
Ultimately, Camdenton kept rolling with big downfield plays and the offensive firepower of the Lakers proved too overwhelming for Waynesville.
Camdenton heads back home to take on Parkview, while Waynesville (1-2) will return to Springfield to take on the Chiefs of Kickapoo.
