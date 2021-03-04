Jevon Porter was once again a dominant presence for Tolton boys basketball Thursday night.
The junior forward — who’s listed at 6-foot-11 — did what he does every night for the Trailblazers, Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said, making his length felt defensively and scoring from the perimeter early.
“A guy that’s averaging 24 (points) and 13 rebounds and three blocks, he’s a stat sheet stuffer,” Osborne said. “And tonight, he had guys that stepped up and made plays as they have as of late and, man, it’s a beautiful thing.”
However, the junior’s all-around performance was just the tip of the iceberg for Tolton in a 66-57 district title win against Fulton.
Porter scored 14 points in the Trailblazers’ first district title since 2018, as well as grabbing 15 rebounds and tallying seven blocks. But several others made their presence felt.
Junior forward Tahki Chievous led the Blazers with 19 points. He also snagged four offensive boards and had two assists. Junior guard Justin Boyer also had 15 for the Trailblazers, and senior guard Nathaniel Krebs tallied 12 points, including three game-icing free throws in the final seconds of the win.
“Anytime that we have four guys in double digits, we’re pretty tough to stop,” Osborne said. “And tonight was that night.”
Thursday’s win also came on the tail end of what’s been an emotional week for both the basketball team and Tolton as, on Tuesday, Fr. Mike Coleman returned to the team.
Fr. Coleman, the school’s chaplain, was diagnosed with cancer last spring and had a tumor the size of two baseballs removed from just above his heart and lungs in June.
Tuesday night, the Trailblazers put the cherry on top of Fr. Coleman’s return with a 57-46 win against third-seeded Southern Boone in the Class 4 District 8 Tournament semifinal, cementing their spot in the district title game.
Then, Thursday afternoon, Tolton announced that assistant girls basketball coach Earl Simmons died suddenly Wednesday. He joined the Trailblazers’ staff in 2020 and coached basketball for more than 35 years.
Led by Fr. Coleman, those in attendance ahead of Thursday’s game held a moment of prayer for Simmons before tipoff.
Early on in Thursday’s game, it looked like it’d be the Jevon Porter show.
In the first quarter alone, Porter scored 11 of his 14 points, nine of which came on 3s. At the five-minute mark in the first quarter, the Trailblazers led the Hornets 10-1, and by the quarter’s end, Porter had eight of his 15 rebounds and three of his seven blocks.
However, Fulton managed to find its way back into the matchup with a game-tying run in the second quarter, as well as a run that brought the Hornets back within four points in the final minutes of play.
“Good teams are gonna go on runs,” Osborne said. ”We had some mental lapses, which allowed them to get back into the game, but that’s what good teams do. They take advantage of opportunities that they’re given and we gave him a couple opportunities to make plays and they made them.”
Sophomore Courtland Simmons led the Hornets, and all scorers, with 20 points, with 12 of those coming in the final quarter. Freshman Javar Galbreath also had 11 of his own and sophomore Walker Gohring had 12.
As the Hornets settled into the game, they eventually put a stop to Porter, who only scored three more points after the first half. That’s where Chievous and company stepped up.
Of Chievous, Boyer and Krebs’ 46 combined points, 24 of them were scored in the second half.
“Our guys knew that we had a challenge on our hands and they accepted the challenge and persevered,” Osborne said. “They just competed, competed, competed. Fulton competed, too. It was a great high school basketball game, but our guys pulled through in the end.”