Webb City won the boys MSHSAA Class 4 Track and Field Championships on Friday in Jefferson City, while Trinity Catholic took first place for the girls.
Webb City finished with 64 points, Trinity Catholic with 59.
None of the Columbia schools participated. Rock Bridge boys won the Class 5 championship Thursday.
Trinity Catholic was led by Sydney Juszczyk, who took first place in javelin with a throw of 151 feet, 8 inches. Brooke Moore gave the Titans another first-place finish by winning in triple jump.
Webb City didn't have the same individual success as Trinity Catholic — Mekhi Garrard won the long jump for its only first-place finish — but won with steady performances and eight top-five finishes.
Kearney finished second on the boys side with 57 points. Parkway Central and its 54 points were second for the girls.