Taking things one week at a time is a common mentality for football coaches and players. In 2020, it has new meaning.
On Monday, Battle’s game against Rock Bridge, which had been scheduled for Friday, was canceled because of COVID-19 exposure within the Bruins’ program, making it the fourth consecutive week that coronavirus has affected the Spartans’ schedule.
“You’re disappointed at first, but then it’s like a ‘Everybody’s dealing with this nationwide, and we get to play a football game,’” Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said. “So you can’t really be mad, at the end of the day. Plus, you know there’s going to be some team that pops up, which is sad, but somebody else is gonna pop up with it and not be able to play a game.”
Smith-Cotton is the team that popped up this week with an opening in its schedule, and the Spartans and Tigers will play at noon Saturday at Battle. The two teams were originally supposed to play Oct. 2, but Smith-Cotton had to cancel the game after a COVID-19 exposure.
Since Smith-Cotton is also in the Central Missouri Activities Conference, Ellison said it made sense to take the Tigers as his team’s new opponent this week.
“It just makes sense to try to play the teams you’re supposed to,” he said.
While Battle’s practice strategy all season has been to focus on itself rather than its opponent, the cancellations have made it even more important for players to focus on what they can control.
“At this point, we’re not expecting it, but at the same time we’re not super shocked by it,” senior lineman and team captain Jamileon Kimble said. “We know that next week we’re gonna have to prepare the same way. Work on ourselves, because only we beat us.”
The Spartans pulled off a win last Friday at Moberly, but they were noticeably rusty following a 14-day quarantine that only gave them two practices to prepare for their return to the field.
Senior wide receiver Manny Chiteri said the week-to-week unknowns that have popped up this season haven’t helped the team’s progress much, and admitted the offense was “sloppy” against Moberly.
In an attempt to fully combat those types of issues — mental mistakes, as Ellison calls them — the team did extra conditioning at practice Wednesday, doing core work in position groups and then ending practice running sprints.
“I felt like last week conditioning was an issue,” Ellison said. “Whatever excuse you give, it’s gonna be an excuse. I’m just trying to make sure they’re prepared for whatever we face coming down the line.”
Battle’s offense did have its pitfalls last Friday, but one improvement it made was in its passing game. The team employed a run-heavy offense early in the season, but with Moberly’s strong defense, Battle was forced to take to the air.
Senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier recorded his most passing yards of the season as well as two passing touchdowns. Chiteri was on the receiving end of one of those touchdowns and in total had three receptions for more than 50 yards in the game.
“(Dampier’s) emotional, and you can tell on the field that he’s a leader,” Chiteri said. “You can ride off his energy in the game.”
Ellison knows Battle has a strong core of receivers but said it’s on the linemen to do their job by giving Dampier time to make passes.
“I said really early, we’ve got receivers, we’ve just got to give them the ball,” Ellison said. “I feel like we haven’t really done that up until this point and given them a chance to shine. But we also have to block blitzes and different things. If we can’t run the ball, we definitely can’t pass it.”
As for defense, Battle will have a less difficult task stopping Smith-Cotton than it has its past two opponents. The Tigers have been outscored 162-44 in five losses.
The Spartans defense will look to take the things its learned in its past two games, when it allowed 49 points against Helias Catholic and 36 against Moberly, into its game against the Tigers.
“With playing two good offenses, they’re gonna pick apart your weaknesses,” Kimble said. “So we’ve found out what we’re bad at and how we can get better at it so when we play another team like that, our weaknesses aren’t so obvious. We’re more of a sound team.”