Harrisburg (4-2) hosted Westran (3-3) in what was a 28-18 win for the Bulldogs on senior night.
Harrisburg started the game off on the wrong foot, fumbling on the first play. However, its defense, which played stellar all night, backed them up by stopping Westran on fourth down.
Harrisburg opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Trace Combs to senior Austin Darwent. Junior Hayven Samuels would convert the 2-point conversion in an impressive run to put the Bulldogs up 8-0, and that’s what the score was heading into halftime.
The third quarter had more points scored than the previous two quarters, with each team finding paydirt. First, Harrisburg senior Harley Whittaker took an interception 76 yards to the house to go up 14-0. A minute and eleven seconds later, Westran would answer back with a 51-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14-6.
Harrisburg would score two more touchdowns from Samuels on a 1-yard run and Darwent on a pass from 16-yards out to go up 28-6. Westran would score two touchdowns late in the fourth on a 10-yard run and 3-yard pass to make the score 28-18 where the game would go final.
Harrisburg improves to 5-2 on while Westran falls below .500 at 3-4. Harrisburg is at Fayette next week and Westran will host Marceline next Friday.