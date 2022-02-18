Following a thrilling rivalry victory Tuesday over Rock Bridge, Hickman continued its sweep of Columbia schools Friday, beating Battle 74-56 at home. The Kewpies took down a rival in their second-to-last home game with sights on a bigger task: winning districts.
"That's our next focus and seeing if we have a chance to win the CMAC," Hickman coach Cray Logan said.
Senior Henry Wilson was operating efficiently in all facets, scoring 20 points. Although the leading scorer, Wilson battled foul trouble, receiving his fourth by the end of the third quarter.
Wilson found the 3-ball early, banging two in the opening quarter. The sole senior starter put up 13 points in the first half with a block on the defensive side in his final Friday home game.
"It's surreal," Wilson, the only returning varsity player from last season, said. "I was thinking when I was on the bench because I got in foul trouble, this is my last Friday night game. I don't know, it doesn't feel real.
"I don't think it's going to hit me until like a week after the season ends, honestly. It's just been such a big part of my life for as long as I can remember."
Freshman Brock Camp picked up another start, as his 6-foot-5 frame was a tough match for the Battle bigs. Camp had 19 points on the night, 10 of his points falling in the third quarter.
"It's tremendous," Logan said about Camp's career night. "I think I gave him a big challenge at halftime. I thought he could be a little bit more aggressive towards the basket, and he matched that challenge. I'm very impressed by that."
In the final minutes, Logan put in three seniors — Vince Leonard, Ben Rumanyika and Kaden Lucas — that don't receive much playing time.
"It means a lot to me," Logan said. "I get emotional talking about this, but these seniors have given back so much that they're never going to get the credit that they deserve.
"They're never going to get the accolades that they deserve just based off the amount of time that they have left. But if I can give them another minute to play on the floor for the last time of a Friday night game here at home, that's what we're gonna try to do."
Hickman improves to 14-11 on the season with one home game against McCluer left on its regular season schedule.