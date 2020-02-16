Missouri swim and dive heads down to Auburn for the SEC swimming and diving championships, where the men came up just short last year, finishing second to Florida by 96 points. The women’s team finished seventh.
What a difference a year makes.
Let’s take a look and see how the Tigers stack up as they look to bring a conference championship back to Columbia this week.
Men
This year, the men’s team has won all of its dual meets, including against Florida, for a perfect record of 8-0. It is ranked sixth in the country, according to the latest Coaches Association poll.
The team is led by a core group of seniors consisting of Nick Alexander, Daniel Hein, Micah Slaton and Giovanny Lima. Alexander is seeded fourth in the 200-yard backstroke behind Shaine Casas of Texas A&M, and he's the third seed in the 200 individual medley, in which Casas is also the top seed. Slaton is the top seed in the 200 butterfly, while Alexander is seeded sixth in the event.
Other swimmers looking to make a splash at the conference tournament are junior Danny Kovac, who will swim the 100 fly, 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, and freshman Joseph Gutierrez.
The thing that gives Missouri an edge in this meet compared to last year is the better depth across all strokes. Its relays all rank in the top three, which was a reason it came up short last year. With better depth this time around, the Tigers have a good chance to pick up key points when they need them.
The two events that can be considered weaknesses for Missouri are the sprint freestyle and distance freestyle. Florida has two of the top distance swimmers in the country in Robert Finke and Kieran Smith. Smith is seeded sixth in the 500 freestyle, behind Missouri’s Jack Dubois, while Finke is seeded first in the 1,650 freestyle.
In the sprints, the Tigers only have one swimmer seeded in the top 16 of the 50 freestyle: junior Alex Moore. They have only one in the 100 as well: sophomore Kyle Leach. Even so, the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays are seeded second.
The Tigers came up just short last year, but this team has the potential to win that elusive conference championship. With Casas, Texas A&M will give them a challenge, and Florida has not won seven straight conference championships for nothing and figures to be a strong contender despite the loss of Maxime Rooney.
Women
The women’s team finished the season well, winning seven dual meets and losing two. It was ranked 20th in the latest Coaches Association poll going into the meet. The Tigers finished seventh at the SECs last year and are looking to move up this year.
Junior Sarah Thompson is seeded third in the 50 free and 100 back, as well as sixth in the 200 back. She finished eighth in the 50 free last year behind teammate Haley Hynes, who is seeded sixth in the event this year. Hynes is seeded first in the 100 back.
The strongest point for the Tigers is their relays. They are seeded second in the 200-medley relay and 200-freestyle relay, and fourth in the 400-freestyle relay. The only relays Missouri is not highly seeded in is the 800-free relay, where it is seeded seventh, and the 400 medley relay, where it is seeded sixth.
The SEC championships will take place Feb. 18-22 with preliminaries in the morning, followed by finals in the evening.