KANSAS CITY — Kansas City built the biggest NFL Draft stage in NFL history, attached to Union Station. It used 10,081 square feet of screens, all of which are visible from directly behind the massive National World War I Memorial. Just beyond the stage, from that vantage point, one can see the Kansas City skyline, and during the daytime festivities when the sun is still somewhat out, it’s a pretty picture.
Turn around, and the three Vince Lombardi Trophies are hard to miss, too.
Walk toward the stage and the temporary cathedral to Draft Season becomes more visible through the throng of jerseys. It’s only about 1:30 p.m. at this point, so people can still move. Some of the jerseys are somewhat strange — the Damian Lillard Raiders jersey and the blue jersey with a long list of the Colts starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning stand out — but a strong majority are red and yellow.
Get to the railing on the north end of the North Lawn and try to squint to see where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would eventually announce 31 draft picks Thursday night, and the few people on the stage still look tiny. Kansas City went all-out in its first attempt to host the NFL Draft, and many locals noticed.
“This is a really great venue,” Don Mitchum, a Chiefs fan from Kansas City, said. “It’s a great setup, so whoever envisioned this, tip of the cap to them. It’s great for the city. … We’re really proud to have it here.”
“The World War I Museum, it’s a beautiful site,” UMKC student and Chiefs fan Zach Gunter said. “Union Station is beautiful. I mean, it’s even more beautiful right now. … The NFL and Kansas City did a killer job with this.”
Several fans noticed the small infrastructure changes — like running the street car rides for a longer period of time — the city made that were necessary to placate so many people.
Many fans, like Mitchum and his twin brother, Dan, as well as Gunter, made plans to attend the draft when Kansas City was officially named the 2023 host site back in March of 2022. Some, like Chance Ghumm from Overland Park, Kansas, made a last-minute decision.
“I was looking forward to it, but I didn’t know how my work schedule would work out,” Ghumm said. “But I got the day off and here I am, just enjoying the view right now.”
The draft, as it’s currently constructed, is a fan-centric event serving as a sort of NFL convention for fans all across the country. Chiefs fans have taken pride in hearing what visitors think about the draft setup and the city.
“Some people are raving about the barbecue,” Ashli Owen, also from Kansas City, said. “Why wouldn’t you? But a lot of people are also making mentions about our airport. It’s so nice to have a brand-new airport for all of these people coming in today.”
When the Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 in February, they became the first team since the 2011-12 Giants to host the draft right after winning a championship. It certainly seems to Kansas City fans that they’re at the center of the NFL world.
“I can’t even describe it,” Candice Leverette, from Mission, Kansas, said. “It’s overwhelming. It is so exciting. I just am absolutely elated that we’re getting a little bit more notoriety. We’re a cool city.”
That feeling, as it turns out, extends to Mid-Missouri. Kim Milius and Nathan Milius, a married couple from Jefferson City, made the drive out west. Nathan Milius wore his recent birthday gift: a Nick Bolton Missouri jersey.
The couple, who went to high school at Helias and Mexico, respectively, know what being a popular football state means to them.
“I feel, like, very proud to host this big event in Missouri and in Kansas City, and I’m hoping that everybody coming from out of state feels the excitement and just the joy that this city can bring,” Kim Milius said. “We were at the AFC Championship game and it made me cry. I was just so happy.”
Kim Milius wore her Chris Jones jersey to the draft because of the plays Jones made in the AFC Championship win over the Bengals. Most Bengals jerseys were booed by anyone who saw them.