Domi Richardson flew across the country to New Jersey with a backpack and a duffel bag, not knowing where she was going to sleep that night.
It was 2016, and Richardson was on her way to the training camp of Sky Blue FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. The former Missouri midfielder had been waived by two different clubs in two years since finishing her college career. There was no guarantee of a contract in New Jersey, but the team was interested in what she could offer. She had to give it a shot.
Richardson’s journey around the professional ranks stood in stark contrast to her college years in Columbia, where she started all 82 games the Tigers played from 2010-13 and earned All-SEC First Team honors as a junior. She had lettered in soccer in all four years of high school in Fullerton, California, as well. Getting waived from rosters and traveling to seek opportunities was a new experience for her.
After going unselected in the 2014 NWSL Draft, Richardson attended open tryouts for three different clubs across the country, eventually earning a place on the Houston Dash in the club’s inaugural season. She became the first player ever to score for the Dash in their first preseason game, but only appeared in two regular season contests before being waived.
“I was really unsure if I wanted to keep playing after that,” Richardson said. “Being at Missouri, I started and played every game since my freshman year, so that was kind of like a shock to my system to be in that position.”
A similar story unfolded the following year at FC Kansas City, where she again scrapped her way onto the roster only for injuries to keep her off the field once the regular season began. She was let go three months into the season without ever seeing the field.
“That was just really devastating to happen two years in a row,” Richardson said. “But I knew that I wanted to keep playing.”
And so Richardson found herself in New Jersey. She wound up staying in a hotel room that night after flying in, and preseason began the next day. As luck would have it, she sprained her ankle that very first day and was sidelined for a month.
“The coach at the time (Christy Holly) let me stay, which was awesome,” Richardson said. “He said, ‘You’ve already been with two other teams, so we want to give you an opportunity.’”
That opportunity would finally be the one that stuck for Richardson. She made just two appearances that year for Sky Blue, but signed a full contract before the 2017 season and has been with the team ever since.
“It was just always the inner belief that I knew that I could do it,” Richardson, now 27, said. “No matter what happens, I am just a pretty resilient person, and I just believe the best for other people and for myself.”
This year is Richardson’s seventh in the NWSL, and it is certainly the least conventional. When the COVID-19 pandemic made the NWSL’s usual six-month regular season impossible, the league planned the NWSL Challenge Cup, a bubble tournament with all nine teams gathering in the Salt Lake City area for a month to play with no fans in attendance.
With the NWSL being the first sports league in North America to return to play since the dawn of the pandemic, there was some apprehension as to whether players and staff could truly be kept safe. One team, the Orlando Pride, dropped out of the tournament entirely when six of its players tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before kickoff.
“I think initially, it is a little scary at first to come into this because there’s a lot of unknowns,” Richardson said. “But honestly, the NWSL has done a great job of reassuring us that it’s going to be clean and sanitary.”
It took some reassuring from her mother, who works as a nurse, but Richardson made the decision to join Sky Blue for the tournament. For a little more than a week now, she has been living within the league’s bubble, spending her days in the team’s hotel and at the Herriman, Utah, facility where practices and games are held.
Players, coaches and staff must follow a list of rules that govern everything from when to wear face coverings to which water temperature settings to use when doing laundry. Ever since the start of pre-tournament practices, teams have also been subjected to the infamous nasal swab test for COVID-19.
“The first test that we had, I know a lot of people cried during it,” Richardson said. “The test is a nightmare at first, but I think you kind of get used to it. And then since we’ve been here, we get tested every three or four days.”
Now that she has had a chance to settle in, Richardson said she is comfortable in the controlled environment and has been able to focus on the competition at hand.
“I think after you get over the initial, ‘Oh, I’m a little nervous to go out of my quarantine bubble that I’ve been in for three months now,’ you just want to play,” Richardson said. “And at the end of the day, all of us are keeping this league alive because we want to play.”
Richardson has done plenty of playing since the tournament began last weekend. On Tuesday, she became the first former Missouri athlete to play professional sports in the U.S. during the pandemic when she started in midfield and played 60 minutes in a draw with OL Reign. She featured in the Sky Blue lineup again Saturday, this time going 85 minutes in a 1-0 loss to the Utah Royals.
Although Richardson is in her fifth year with Sky Blue, she has not always been a consistent starter, nor has she always been able to play in her natural midfield position. Missouri soccer coach Bryan Blitz, who has kept an eye on Richardson throughout her career, said she seems to have hit a new peak in her long climb.
“This is the best I’ve seen her play,” Blitz said following the game against OL Reign. “Just her maturity and confidence level, and she just feels at home in that spot in the middle of the midfield. I thought she had probably the best game I’ve seen her play at that level.”
It took traveling to open tryouts, getting waived by two different teams, fighting through a slew of injuries and navigating a pandemic for Richardson to get this far. She was once unfamiliar with the struggles of professional sports, but now knows that her trials were an important part of her journey.
“I don’t think any career comes without hardship,” Richardson said. “Even people who are at the peak of their careers, they’ve had to fight through a lot of things to be where they’re at. I think it’s just character building that entire way through.”
When Richardson thinks back to her time at Missouri, she recalls how Blitz and the Tigers gave her one of the most important lessons in her tumultuous career.
“I think the cheesy quote is, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,’” Richardson said. “It’s true, and I think that at Mizzou, that was kind of ingrained in me.”
Sky Blue FC has two games remaining in the NWSL Challenge Cup preliminary round, beginning with a matchup against the Houston Dash at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Zion Banks Stadium in Herriman, Utah. NWSL Challenge Cup matches can be seen on CBS All Access.