American Outlaws of Columbia gather for soccer, fellowship

Seated at the dark-wood bar at the International Tap House in downtown Columbia, Josh Blackman awaited the start of the Concacaf Nations League semifinal match in Denver between the U.S. men’s national soccer team and Honduras. Seated alongside six other die-hard soccer fans, he sipped his Perennial Saison as the referee blew his whistle to get the match underway, unheard under the pop music playing over the speakers.
The small group is part of the Columbia chapter of American Outlaws, a U.S. soccer supporters group with 203 chapters across the country.
“I went to a game in Nashville, and it was a blast,” Blackman said. “I joined the Outlaws, then helped start the Memphis Chapter. … What sold me was the game experience in Nashville.”
The American Outlaws were founded in 2007 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and sought to get people together for U.S. soccer matches for an enjoyable fan experience. They make their presence felt at games for the men’s and women’s teams, both in the stands and in bars around the country. There are about 30,000 American Outlaws members across all chapters.
“The best part about it is it ends up being a word-of-mouth thing,” Blackman said. “AO has always encouraged people to bring a friend, buy them a beer and let them learn a little bit more about soccer.”
The Americans started the match Thursday going from right to left in their navy blue kits, while the other direction had the Hondurans attacking in all white. The game was shown on two televisions over the taps and refrigerators full of bottles, with the NCAA softball tournament game between Alabama and Arizona separating the two other screens. Members greeted one another as they walked up with grins and beers.
Excited cheers from the group started early, as Giovanni Reyna nearly opened the scoring for the U.S. with a swift piece of play to get through the Honduran defense, pulling his shot just wide. It was still 0-0, but signs were promising for the Americans.
Blackman, the president of the chapter, said he has led the group for about three years. The size of the chapter has varied, ranging from just a few people to a hundred or more during the World Cup or World Cup Qualifying. Blackman said the chapter was formed once he found another group that was looking to start a chapter and combined forces with them to officially bring the American Outlaws to Columbia.
“When (my wife and I) moved (to Columbia), I had reached out to a group of guys because I wanted to start a chapter similar to what we did in Memphis,” Blackman said. “We kind of just brought everyone we had together and started watching.”
The pandemic has forced the Columbia chapter — and the American Outlaws as a whole — to change the way they operate. The national body did not allow in-person events for games to resume until recently. The hope is to get chapter gatherings back to pre-COVID-sized events with qualifying for the 2022 World Cup set to begin this fall.
“Starting off small with some of these games, this is all Facebook ads and stuff,” Blackman said. “Ultimately, for the first step like Nations League, we’re not going to have a lot of people just show up. The hope would be that, as summer goes along and we get into qualifying, we’ll see a lot more people.”
A few pre-pandemic events stand out most for the members, including packing the bar at McNally’s in 2014.
“I think (my favorite memory as an AO member) was that whole (2014) World Cup run,” Patrick Finney, the founding president of the Columbia chapter, said. “Knowing that I was going to show up to matches, and the whole bar was going to be completely packed and people were really into it, I’ve never had that experience before.”
Finley watched the game between U.S. and Honduras with his hands cupped over his mouth as O’Fallon native Josh Sargent cleared a header from Honduras’ Alberth Elis off the line to save a goal and keep the scoreboard empty. Finney said he came up in soccer during what he called “the Dark Ages” between the time of the old North American Soccer League and the founding of MLS.
A native of the Kansas City area, he lived in Iowa for 16 years and said he watched “many, many” games by himself. He found other soccer fans upon moving to Columbia and decided to look into starting an American Outlaws chapter in mid-Missouri.
“I already knew about the American Outlaws and just thought I’d look to see if there was a chapter,” Finney said. “There was not. So I just contacted nationals. … Quickly we grew into a chapter, pretty straightforward. It wasn’t a lot of hard work, there were already fans here.”
On Thursday, the Columbia group watched as the U.S. and Honduras found themselves still locked at zero approaching halftime. Grunts and groans about needing a goal and worrying that it was going to be “one of those games” became audible among the small group.
As those who follow the sport are aware, the American men’s team has not been blessed with the same success as the women’s side. The U.S. men famously failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after falling 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago in the final qualifying match. The U-23 men’s team this year failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, missing the Olympic Games for the third consecutive time.
The best finish the U.S. men have had in the World Cup was third — in 1930. The quarterfinal appearance in 2002 and round of 16 exit in 2014 are also held in high regard.
Compared with the four World Cup titles for the women’s team, the men have some work to do.
But among the Outlaws aligned at ITAP, there was optimism for the future.
“There’s a lot of young guys, which is exciting,” Blackman said. “They’re probably more European (club team) heavy than I think we’ve ever been, which is good to see. … We have enough talent that they should be able to compete with quite a few teams.”
Laughing frustrations became evident among the group as the match got underway again. The friends cracked jokes throughout the second half as the game looked destined for penalty kicks.
“It just keeps getting worse,” one Outlaw joked as a substitution was made.
“It hurts so bad,” another chimed in.
But as the final minutes of the match ticked away and a penalty shootout seemed imminent, one bellowed out a single word to sum up the evening.
“Finally.”
Jordan Siebatcheu’s 89th-minute diving header gave the U.S. the lead and sent the bar-side brigade into a frenzy. Following five minutes of stoppage time, the Americans advanced to the Nations League final, where they will meet Mexico on Sunday.
Claps and sighs of relief were heard among Columbia’s Outlaws as the final whistle silently sounded on the screens. As the group fizzled out and sipped down the last drips of their beers, the overarching reason that they gathered remained evident.
“I think for anybody, it’s people getting together to have a fun time, get to know each other a little better and get to enjoy something,” Blackman said. “I think, whatever it is, everyone always likes something to come together around. … It’s fun. It’s a fun group because you get to know people, you get to enjoy something with them.”