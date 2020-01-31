Mike Bedosky was set on not playing football at the University of Missouri.
The Jefferson City High School standout lineman was familiar enough with MU to know it wasn’t where he wanted to be. But suddenly, late in the recruiting process, Missouri’s offensive line coach made an impression. He got Bedosky’s attention.
Andy Reid visited one of the Jays’ wrestling practices, in a room that was about 25 feet by 25 feet and felt, Bedosky said, like it was 120 degrees. The coach showed up in a pink sweater, white shirt and pink tie, all soaked with sweat by the end of the practice.
“I was impressed he’d actually sit through it,” Bedosky said. “He was not dressed for it. I don’t know if he was ready for it. It was just hotter than Hades, but I was impressed by that.”
Long before he was coaching the Kansas City Chiefs to Sunday’s Super Bowl, long before he was even pacing the sidelines of stadiums as a National Football League coach, Reid spent three seasons — a pit stop in his 38-year career — coaching the offensive line at Missouri. And apparently doing it well.
“I had phenomenal coaches in high school ... , but Coach Reid took it to a new level,” Bedosky said.
At what was Reid’s final stop before heading to the NFL, he coached on former head coach Bob Stull’s staff in Columbia alongside several other future NFL coaches, including current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter, former Detroit Lions head coach Marty Mornhinweg, current Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub and current Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Ken Flajole.
Those who worked with Reid and those he coached in Columbia knew him as a player’s coach who spent long hours fine-tuning the details of his game plans. They might not have known it at the time, but Reid was already showing glimpses into what his future would hold.
“The thing is that he was very bright. He was a hard worker, and that was his whole life,” said Stull. “I mean, he focused in on it, and that’s what he moved towards. So he was always working to get better.”
Mornhinweg still remembers what Reid first said to him when he joined the Missouri staff: “OK, I’ll pick you up at 4:30 every morning.”
Those were Reid’s hours. He came into the offices around 4:30 a.m., left briefly to run home and take the kids to school and then came back in time for the first coaches’ meeting of the day.
“Early, early mornings and typically until late at night,” Mornhinweg said. “That’s just kind of how he operates.”
According to Mornhinweg, Reid “always saw the big picture,” and it’s apparent he passed that ability down to his players.
“I think the biggest thing with him is we got up there and he goes, ‘OK, you’re a left tackle but you’re going to know all five (offensive line) positions,’” Bedosky said. “Never in my life have I known that, and I’m learning tight end, too. And I started learning what the backs are doing.
“He made me a more complete player,” he said.
Reid’s knack for seeing all parts of the whole has been on display for many who are familiar with his head coaching career. He crafted himself into a creative play-caller and offensive mastermind in the pros. Reid started, however, as a detail-oriented technician of a line coach.
“In the pros, Andy’s never coached O-line, and Andy’s as good an O-line coach as I’ve ever been around,” Koetter said.
Koetter and Reid first met in 1985, coaching on a three-person staff at San Francisco State. The school’s football program was so low-budget that the duo staged weekly cookouts to raise funds.
“We’d sell hot dogs on the quad one day a week, and the players would help, but all we had was hot dogs, Coke and Sprite in paper cups,” Koetter said. “And Andy was the chief griller.
“He might’ve been the chief eater, too,” he added with a chuckle.
After the ’85 season, both Reid and Koetter left San Francisco State, the former heading to Northern Arizona University and the latter going to work for Stull at UTEP. Reid rejoined him in El Paso two years later.
When the Miners lost their offensive line coach, Jim Marshall, to a coordinator job at Louisiana Tech, Koetter recommended Reid for the open position.
“We were in the back meeting room at UTEP, and I’ll never forget: Bob asked Andy one question, and I think Andy finally took a breath about 45 minutes later, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Well, this is over,’” Koetter said. “‘He’s got the job.’”
Reid became a part of a UTEP staff that went 7-4 in 1987 and then 10-3 in 1988, the school’s top single-season win total ever.
When Stull was hired by Missouri the following year, he brought his whole staff with him.
What Stull also brought to the Big Eight Conference team was an offensive air attack that was unfamiliar to a league full of power running and wishbones. That came with Koetter and Reid.
“He and Dirk both were really on top of everything,” Stull said. “You know, they knew the latest. We broke every passing record in the Big Eight at the time. ... We brought all that stuff into the Big 12, so, you know, he and Dirk were right on target about what we wanted to do offensively.”
Bedosky said the transition from running a wishbone offense at Jefferson City High to learning pass protection at Missouri was “a whole new animal,” but he always noted Reid’s meticulous attention to detail.
“(It’s) the difference of an inch in a step in hand placement, the ability to be prepared for anything the defense threw at you just by knowing your rules and your expectations,” Bedosky said.
What Flajole remembers most about Reid then, and still sees now, is a “tireless” work ethic that included incessant tape-watching. He imagines that’s where a lot of Reid’s play-calling creativity comes from as well.
“He was that kind of guy,” Flajole said. “He just exhausted all the film that was available on an opponent to try to find out, to understand them and to try and find out ways to attack them.”
Flajole said that when most coaches study a late-season opponent, they watch five or six games of tape. Reid, he added, made time to watch the team’s whole season.
“He may have even gone back to the year before if he saw something, or something clicked in his mind, that ‘so-and-so ran a play against them the year before,’” Flajole said. “He is going to grind on the tape and really exhaust all the looks.”
While Bedosky and Reid’s former co-workers and current NFL counterparts remember him as a technician and a fine-tuned “football guy,” it’s also clear that Andy Reid, the person, made a lasting impression.
Instead of frequenting hangouts in Columbia, multiple former Missouri coaches have memories of hanging out at the Reid household. Just hours before the birth of their first child, Mornhinweg and his wife, Lindsay, actually spent time with the Reids at their home.
“My wife, nine months pregnant, went over, and Tammy had fixed some caramel popcorn,” Mornhinweg said. “We’re leaving and on the way home, she said ‘Man, that popcorn got my stomach.’
“Well, she had the baby hours later. It was the baby that was doing it, but I always say the caramel popcorn spurred the birth of our first baby.”
Reid stays in contact with several coaches and players from his time at Missouri. Former Missouri defensive line coach Mo Latimore said Reid is the type of guy he’d “give up my left arm for.”
“Great individual. Great everything, to be honest with you,” Latimore said. “I can’t find any flaws with him.”
To this day, 29 years after playing for him, Bedosky still keeps in touch. He even slept on the coach’s couch during an impromptu trip to Green Bay for a preseason game one year. More recently, Reid’s wife, Tammy, treated Bedosky and his son, Trey, to a Chiefs-Falcons game in Atlanta, where Bedosky currently lives, complete with parking and sideline passes as well as tickets at the 50-yard line.
“No matter what, he always had time for us,” Bedosky said. “I’ll tell him, ‘Coach, I don’t want to bother you.’ He’s like, ‘Mike, call me anytime. … You guys are the reason I’m here.’”