After a sluggish first half on offense, the host Seattle Sea Dragons scored on three consecutive possessions to start the second half and went on to a 28-9 victory over the Vegas Vipers in the final regular-season game in the XFL this spring.
The Sea Dragons finished at 7-3 and tied with the St. Louis Battlehawks for second place in the North Division (the top two teams in each division make the playoffs). But it is Seattle that moves into the postseason tournament. The teams were tied through the first four tiebreakers — head-to-head matchups, best win-loss percentage in division games, strength of victory in all games and best combined ranking among division teams in points scored and points allowed.