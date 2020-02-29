The Seattle Dragons were charging late, and thanks to a shift in the game plan, it looked like there was absolutely no stopping them.
Seattle coach Jim Zorn brought in second-string quarterback B.J. Daniels to replace starter Brandon Silvers in the second half, and it looked to be paying off.
However, late in the game, Daniels threw his only interception, and it iced a 23-16 win for St. Louis (3-1) over the Dragons (1-3). Despite the error, it was evident the change put the Dragons back in Saturday’s game.
According to Zorn, the decision to put in Daniels was a hard one to make.
“It was not all about Brandon,” Zorn said. “We needed to just give the team something different.”
Something different appeared to be something quite right. Not only were Daniels’ numbers impressive, but he’d brought the Dragons back into a game that looked all but over at the half.
“He made some great decisions running the ball and gave our team the spark and just kept going,” Zorn said.
With 4:10 left in the game and one score needed to pull ahead, Daniels appeared to have a successful pass. He threw into a seam — to receiver Austin Proehl. However, before the ball could ever get to Proehl, BattleHawks safety Will Hill nabbed the ball out of the air.
“(Seattle) made some plays in the second half,” BattleHawks coach Jonathan Hayes said. “That’s when we have to have the killer instinct and really come back ... and finish the game.”
While it was the BattleHawks who won, the Dragons’ backup quarterback was one of the more impressive parts of Saturday’s game.
Daniels had thrown just one pass the entire season heading into Saturday’s matchup. After playing one half of football in St. Louis, he finished the night completing half his passes, with 100 yards through the air. He also threw his first touchdown and ran for 84 yards on seven attempts.
“(Daniels) changed our approach on how we had to attack them and I give the kid credit, he made some plays,” Hayes said.
Zorn, who said Daniels didn’t get many first-team practice reps heading into Week 4, said it was too soon to say if Daniels would be getting more of those reps moving forward.
“One game doesn’t make the QB, and one game doesn’t make you lose the position either,” Zorn said.
While the Dragons’ backup surprised, the Battlehawks’ starting quarterback continued to do what he’s done all year.
Jordan Ta’amu, who came into the night leading the XFL in passing yards, finished with 264 yards passing, his second-best single-game total this year, and he passed for one touchdown as well. Ta’amu also made things happen with his legs, generating 63 yards on the ground.
“He had a good day throwing the ball,” Hayes said. “He’ll continue to grow. The one thing about this kid is he’s good at overcoming adversity, he keeps a cool head. He understands the game plan and we can communicate very well.”
Ta’amu also found eight different receivers for 20 completions Saturday, and three different BattleHawks had three or more catches.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Ta’amu said of having a deep receiving core. “I’m not the type to really favor one receiver ... these guys did a hell of a job of just finding space and adjusting.
“Having those weapons out there just made it a lot easier for me.”
The BattleHawks‘ next game will be against the DC Defenders at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 8 in Washington, D.C.