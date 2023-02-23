The BattleHawks left it late ... again.

After a stunning Week 1 comeback, Donald Hageman kicked a field goal as time expired to send St. Louis over the Seattle Sea Dragons 20-18 on Thursday in Seattle, and a second straight victory to open the XFL season.

