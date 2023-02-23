The BattleHawks left it late ... again.
After a stunning Week 1 comeback, Donald Hageman kicked a field goal as time expired to send St. Louis over the Seattle Sea Dragons 20-18 on Thursday in Seattle, and a second straight victory to open the XFL season.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, quarterback A.J. McCarron connected with Hakeem Butler to get the BattleHawks within a point of the Sea Dragons. The pair looked to connect again for a go-ahead 2-point conversion, but McCarron’s overthrew the tight end.
The Dragons had a chance to essentially put the game to bed, mounting a seven-play, 60-yard touchdown drive and opting for the 3-point attempt that served St. Louis so well in Week 1. But Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci’s pass to Blake Jackson went incomplete, giving the BattleHawks late life for the second straight week.
McCarron finished with 184 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-36 passing. He also rushed for 41 yards — leading his team — and a score.
St. Louis (2-0) next faces the D.C. Defenders on March 5 in Washington. Former Missouri center Mike Maietti is currently on the Defenders’ roster.