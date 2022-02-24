Eric Bieniemy is staying put.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator has signed a new one-year deal with the franchise. The news was first reported by NFL Network. There has been speculation about Bieniemy leaving Kansas City in search of a head coaching position.
Bieniemy has been offensive coordinator since 2018, when he was promoted from running backs coach. Since then, the Chiefs lead the NFL with an average of 30.4 points per game, 404.2 yards and 3.4 offensive touchdowns.
He was a key part of Kansas City’s run to two Super Bowl appearances and one title.