For the second straight year, the St. Louis Blues will square off against a division rival in Kansas City for a preseason game.
The Blues will face the Dallas Stars on Oct. 1 at Cable Dahmer Arena, home to the Kansas City Mavericks, an ECHL squad. The arena seats close to 6,000 people and played host to the Blues and Blackhawks for an exhibition last season.
Tickets will go on sale at noon on July 7 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the box office.
The full preseason schedule will be released at a later time.