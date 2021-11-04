Former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton has been named defensive rookie of the month for October, the NFL announced Thursday.
Bolton tallied 32 tackles in October, and his season total of 66 leads the Chiefs by a wide margin. The next-highest tackler, L’Jarius Sneed, has 40. Fifteen of Bolton’s tackles came Oct. 24 in Nashville, Tennessee, during Kansas City’s blowout loss to the Titans — 4.5 of them being run stuffs.
The two-year starter at Missouri is credited with being a bright spot on a bad Chiefs defense this season. He was drafted No. 58 overall in the second round of the NFL Draft. Bolton’s been a force against the run so far in Kansas City.
He’ll be tasked with locking down Packers running back Aaron Jones when the Chiefs host Green Bay on Sunday.
