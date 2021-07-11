The U.S. men’s national soccer team hosted Haiti in its Concacaf Gold Cup opener Sunday evening. The USMNT defeated a COVID-ravaged Haiti side, who were missing five players and an assistant coach, 1-0 in front of 12,664 fans at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
The American Outlaws sang and chanted throughout the match. They were accompanied by a chilling breeze and light rain that came and left.
Many of the Outlaws chants were centered around Sporting Kansas City’s Gianluca Busio, who started the match on the bench.
Haiti lined up in a classic 4-4-2, with the U.S. opting for the 4-3-3.
The USMNT scored early, as Sam Vines scored on an open header inside 10 minutes. Shaq Moore’s deflected cross found the foot of Gyasi Zardes, which redirected the ball to an open Vines.
Moore, who only started because of an injury to Reggie Cannon, received high praise.
“(Moore) got coach’s man of the match today,” U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said. “I think he did a great effort and there’s more to come from him.”
A resilient Haiti side was not deterred. Las Grenadiers put together a few good chances in the first half. Derrick Ettiene nearly equalized just minutes after the Americans’ opener, putting his shot just wide and into the side netting.
“Busio” chants continued throughout the night as Haiti looked for a shocking equalizer and the U.S. looked for insurance.
Haiti looked dangerous on the break throughout the match. To the unknowing eye, it may have been difficult to know that Haiti was without five players, including Frantzdy Pierrot, who scored a hat trick in the preliminary rounds. Haiti has also dealt with the challenges of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
The “Busio” chants continued throughout the second half.
The fans finally got their wish in the 62nd minute, when the midfielder replaced Jackson Yueill.
“To do it in front of my home crowd, that was really big for me,” Busio said of making his senior national team debut. “Hearing people chanting my name is something not many players get to experience. … To do it at my home is even more special.”
Every touch that the 19-year-old made was met with cheers from the home crowd. Busio came close to doubling the U.S.’ lead in the 77th minute, but his shot was parried away by Brian Sylvestre in the Haitian goal.
Haiti came close to an equalizer late in the match. U.S. keeper Matt Turner looked to be fouled, but was able to recover in time to tip the ball away from Stephane Lambese’s feet. The final whistle sounded moments later.
“Busio” chants continued after the whistle ended the match.
“It’s great to see his development,” Berhalter said of Busio. “He showed a ton of calm and poise. For the coaching staff, he did an excellent job in the game.”
The U.S. face Martinique in its next Gold Cup match. Les Matinino lost 4-1 to Canada earlier in the evening in Kansas City.
“There’s room to improve,” Berhalter said. “But I’m happy with the shutout, happy that we didn’t give up a goal and happy to get the three points, and we move on to Martinique.”