KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gianluca Busio is in the midst of becoming Sporting Kansas City's jack-of-all-trades.
And if the 18-year-old American midfielder, who's been garnering interest from European clubs, keeps playing at the level he did in SKC's match against Orlando City SC on Friday, he may not be in Kansas City much longer.
Busio, despite playing out of position at striker in the first half, scored Sporting's lone goal in the 45th minute of its home opener. But Orlando's Nani — a former Manchester United and Portugal national team stalwart — netted a sublime half-volley backheel goal in the 79th minute to split the points in a 1-1 draw at Children's Mercy Park.
Sporting coach Peter Vermes knows he has an elite talent on his hands in Busio — a MLSsoccer.com story reported that SKC rejected a $4 million bid from Serie A club Fiorentina in the winter — so he's not surprised that his No. 10 is playing the way he is. He's just here to appreciate and coach him while he's still stateside.
"He’s done a great job," Vermes said of Busio. "He’s done an excellent job. The goal he scores — people aren’t going to look at this way, but from my perspective — I look at it as being an incredibly high-level goal ... it was tremendous."
Busio has started Sporting's first two matches in the No. 9 role, a spot usually reserved for Mexican international Alan Pulido, who's come off the bench in both matches this season as he works his way back to full fitness from an injury-filled 2020.
Busio looked out of sorts and uncomfortable when he first played as a false 9 in Sporting's 2-1 win at the New York Red Bulls last weekend. Not this week.
He was an active part of the attacking third during his shift at striker, a stint rewarded by a goal just before halftime. Sporting winger Daniel Salloi pressured Orlando defender Antonio Carlos into giving the ball away in his own 18-yard box. Salloi obtained possession and passed quickly across the middle to Busio, who coolly slotted in the bottom-left corner of goalkeeper Pedro Gallese's net.
Vermes — who Friday marked his 600th MLS game as either a player or coach — called Busio's finish "world class." It's awfully lofty props for someone born in May 2002.
"I think it’s just however the game’s going. ... There are triggers where we can step up and time it right," Busio said about playing higher in attack. "Being on the front line, we have to figure out when we go and when I go, hopefully the whole team has to follow and today, we got a goal out of it."
Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reared its head Friday, for better or for worse. In fact, there were more goals disallowed after video review (three) than actual goals.
The first instance came when Sporting defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, making his Children's Mercy Park debut after being acquired from Turkish club Beşiktaş in the offseason, was ruled offside after he tapped in from close range after a Remi Walter free kick was saved by Gallese.
But what happened once to Sporting happened twice to Orlando. In the 36th minute, a Nani shot from outside the box was spilled by SKC goalie John Pulskamp, to which an offside Benji Michel followed up for what he thought was a tying goal. Then in the 49th, an unmarked Andres Parea beat Pulskamp at his near post, his efforts all for naught after VAR caught him offside.
"VAR did its job," Vermes said. "I'm sure that all of those goals, I'm assuming, (the referees) did their jobs. That's what it's there for."
There wasn't any stopping the goal Orlando officially scored, though.
Defender Kyle Smith found himself with possession in Sporting's penalty area after a lofted through ball from midfield. A low cross hit the heel of Sporting center back Roberto Puncec, setting the ball on a platter for Orlando substitute Chris Mueller. Puncec got a leg to it and deflected it, but on the half-volley — with back to the goal and SKC's Luis Martins on his left shoulder — Nani casually flicked the ball behind him and past a hopeless Pulskamp.
If Busio's goal was world class, so was Nani's, and at nearly double the Sporting scorer's age (34), too. Still, Vermes was frustrated, particularly because he felt an Orlando goal had been coming.
"I'm just disappointed at the goal we gave up at the end," Vermes said. "I know they were pushing forward and getting a lot of players in the attack. They moved at one point to having five players on the front line. But we’ve got to be able to handle that. We just made some mistakes and I think it would have been really simple for us to deal with."
Perhaps buried in the match's frenetic pace was that Salloi, who had recorded one goal and one assist in his last 35 MLS matches entering Friday, now has a goal and an assist in two games in 2021.
It's a nice bounce-back stretch for the Hungarian forward, who was a revelation in attack for Sporting in 2018 when he had 11 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances. As he turns 25 in July, SKC is hoping to get the best out of him before production dries. And when plays like his takeaway and assist happen, the club is reminded of how much it appreciates him.
"He’s always had it in him," Busio said of Salloi. "Obviously, he’s had a tough couple seasons, but the thing with him is he’s always in the right spots. He does everything well and even when he’s not scoring as much, he’s still always there. Major props to him, he’s a good player and I’ve been playing with him for a while now and we’re really good friends, so we have that connection."
Sporting travels to Real Salt Lake next, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. May 1 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.