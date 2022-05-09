Columbia College women's golf holds a 15-stroke advantage over William Woods after the first round of the AMC Women's Golf Championships on Monday at Redfield Golf and Country Club in Eugene. The Cougars shot a 39-over 327 in Round 1.
Individually, all five Columbia golfers finished inside the top 10. Haleigh Berry is the current leader in the clubhouse, holding a one-stroke advantage over the Owls' Maria Zrodowska after shooting a 7-over 79.
Columbia's Cassidy McAlpine sits in third after posting 81. Teammates Emily Strunck and Lillian Knipfel are fourth and fifth after rounds of 83 and 84, respectively.
The final round begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Redfield Golf and Country Club in Eugene.