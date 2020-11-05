The Kansas City Chiefs have placed defensive tackle Chris Jones on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL’s transactions report and reporting from The Kansas City Star.
Jones has been placed on the list after being contact-traced to someone who has the virus.
To return to the field, Jones will need to test negative twice in tests at least 24 hours apart from each other. The Chiefs play the Carolina Panthers at noon Sunday.
The Chiefs already had to shut down their practice facilities earlier Thursday, according to the Star. A staff member — later reported to be head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder — tested positive.
“We’ll continue to monitor the situation,” the Chiefs said in a statement released on their website, “and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us.”