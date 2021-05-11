A fan points to his wrist and yells at a referee (copy)

A fan points to his wrist and yells at the referee near the end of the second half of Sporting Kansas City’s match against Orlando City on April 23 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting plans to return to full capacity for matches at Children’s Mercy Park, beginning with its game against Houston Dynamo FC on May 29.

 Trenton Almgren-Davis/Missourian

Another sporting venue will return to full capacity this month.

Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas — the home of Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City — will return to full capacity beginning with its match against Houston Dynamo FC on May 29. The decision was made in “accordance with updated health protocols issued by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas,” per a club release.

Mask wearing during matches is strongly encouraged but not required, and there will be a designated seating section where masks are required. In addition, 1,000 tickets will be given to local medical professionals for the first match at full capacity. Capacity is still limited to approximately 6,500 fans for Sporting’s home match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday.

“We are excited to welcome all of our Season Ticket Members and passionate supporters back to Children’s Mercy Park and honor frontline workers who have sacrificed so much for the good of our community,” Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid said in the release. “Our transition to full capacity will be made in accordance with local health mandates and we encourage guests to continue wearing masks. We look forward to delivering the fan experience that makes Children’s Mercy Park so special.”

