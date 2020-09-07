Columbia College women’s soccer hit its low point of the 2019 season Sept. 11. The Cougars lost to Benedictine College 3-1, their second straight defeat. The defending American Midwest Conference champions had been listless on offense most of the year, scoring multiple goals just once during a 3-3 start.
Coach John Klein wasn’t worried, though. He knew it was only a matter of time before his team came around.
“Sometimes it takes just a few weeks to get settled, settle into a style of play, settle into a personnel and the positions,” he said. “They did. They found their form.”
That found form was CC winning its next 15 conference games, outscoring opponents 85-3 on its way to another AMC championship. As dominant as that run was, the ability to start off slowly won’t be a luxury the Cougars have this season. With only nine games scheduled for the fall, each matchup, even those at the beginning of the season, will be crucial.
“(We’re) really just going to have the one nonconference game against Bellevue before we jump into our conference play,” Klein said. “It’s so important to be strong in conference because we’ve lost a few teams in our conference. We don’t have two automatic bids (to the NAIA Tournament); there’s only one. So our objective as always is to win the conference and win the conference tournament and earn that automatic bid to the national tournament.”
Columbia College enters the season No. 1 in the AMC despite losing both of its All-Americans from 2019. Kelsey Mirts and Molly Klein paced the Cougars offensively for much of last year, combining for 29 goals and 21 assists. Both graduated in May.
“It happens,” coach Klein said. “Good players graduate. You hope that you fill those gaps with incoming players that will be able to contribute in the same way. It’s not easy initially. When you think about it, you think, ‘Oh, there might be some holes,’ but players will step up when given the chance. I like our group. I like the returning group, and we’ve worked hard to add some additional players.”
Sophomore Jewel Morelan scored nine goals last season and was named AMC Freshman of the Year. Klein expects her to take another step forward and pick up more of the offensive production without the All-Americans. He also has high expectations for freshman midfielder Natalie Peng, who has impressed in the short amount of practice time the team has had.
“She’s come in fit and energetic, and I really think she’s maybe had the best preseason so far, so hoping that she can make an impact,” Klein said.
As ubiquitous as the effects of COVID-19 have been, Columbia has largely avoided the brunt of the administrative roadblocks the pandemic has placed in front of other programs and sports. The Cougars did lose their spring scrimmages, making evaluating players who didn’t see much playing time in the fall harder. There will also obviously be some differences between this season and those past — no fans in the stands, part of the season played in the spring.
“We were still recruiting, still talking to players, still finalizing the rosters, so not a heck of a lot, but our summers are generally quiet,” Klein said. “What we missed out on was the March and April spring season where a lot of the younger players, players that didn’t see a lot of time in the fall, generally get to prove themselves and give us some impression of what they might be able to bring into the next year.”
Columbia College’s season will begin Saturday against Bellevue University.