April Fools‘ Day, Easter and the Masters.
These three events have long been staples for the month of April. Even though two of them are holidays on the calendar, the Masters Tournament has become an event that draws in more than just golf fans. The tournament has occupied the second weekend of April for years.
However, due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the Masters Tournament will not be taking place this week. The last time the Masters didn’t proceed in April was in 1945, when the tournament was not played because of World War II.
“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” Augusta National and Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in a news release following the announcement. “We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”
Various golf organizers announced Monday that the Masters is rescheduled for Nov. 12-15. However, there is uncertainty pertaining to whether or not it will really be held.
“We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials,” Ridley said Monday. “Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.”
The absence of the tournament affects golf fans across the world, including the local Columbia golf community. To understand the magnitude of the Masters and its local impact, multiple individuals associated with golf in Columbia gave their take on the Masters, the impact it has on golfers and their favorite moments from the tournament.
The atmosphere at Augusta

Augusta National is known as one of the hardest courses to receive an invite to; the course is commonly booked throughout the year.
Missouri women’s golfer Jessica Yuen received an invitation to travel and compete in the first-ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur event last year.
“My experience at Augusta is indescribable,” Yuen said. “My experience was probably a little different than most of the invitees because I got a last-minute phone call invitation five days prior to when the event started. So, you could imagine I was still processing everything and really did not have a lot of time to process it. When you first arrive, the staff and hosts treat you like you are one of the best. Everyone was so friendly and helpful. I cannot thank them enough for providing us with the best services and making our experience unforgettable. Knowing I was getting the opportunity to play Augusta is something that I will never forget and will cherish for a lifetime.”
As part of the tournament, golfers practiced and played on the Augusta National course.
“To me, the course was actually not that difficult,” Yuen said. “They had us playing from the members tee which was roughly 6,400 yards. The course was super wide open, and the only troublesome places were either missing the green or getting the ball up and down if you did. The course was beautiful, I mean picture perfect. When you first enter the ground, it was like entering a movie and you were the star of the movie.”
Nearly 40,000 patrons occupy the course during the four-day event, many traveling from all over the world to witness golf’s biggest stage.
Travis McCubbin is the general manager of The Club of Old Hawthorne, a golf course in Columbia. McCubbin has attended two Masters and is hoping to add to the list.
“The last time was in 2017 with some staff members from Old Hawthorne,” McCubbin said. “It is the best golf tournament experience in the world. From the beauty and perfection of the grounds to the amazing operations for merchandising and food and beverage, there is no place like it in the world.”
Kevin Stull works with McCubbin at The Club of Old Hawthorne. Stull is the head golf professional, a position McCubbin held at the country club for four years. Stull has attended two Masters himself.
“It was the best sporting event I’ve ever attended,” Stull said. “Beautifully maintained with the most respectful fans I’ve ever been around.”
Andrew Tucker, the director of golf operations for the Country Club of Missouri, planned on attending his first Masters this year. Recent circumstances have changed that ambition.
“I’ve watched the Masters every year since I can remember,” Tucker said. “It’s always been a bucket list trip to take.”
Reaction to the postponement
Tucker believes the idea of postponing the Masters, instead of canceling it, is best for the sport.
“I love the fact that they have chosen to ‘suspend’ instead of cancel,” Tucker said. “It’s the premier golf event of the season that all fans look forward to.”
McCubbin and Stull also believe the suspension is the right move .
“It is the official opener to golf season for so many players around America,” McCubbin said. “To miss this extremely important ritual for our golfers is very sad but today’s situation puts it all into perspective.”
“People are tending to have the same reaction as when they canceled March Madness,” Stull said. “Just disappointed.”
Similar to the Masters, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was also canceled. Yuen believes it‘s the right move and that golf officials are taking the necessary steps.
“I understand that it impacts a lot of people’s training and the hard work they put into preparing for the event,” Yuen said. “It is very disappointing that we will not be able to watch the Masters this weekend, but it doesn’t mean we will never be able to watch golf again. We just have to be patient and allow this COVID-19 to pass.”
Masters flashbacks
What was expected to be a weekend that saw a new Masters moment etched in history leaves room for nostalgia. Members of the Columbia golf community, in remembering their favorite Masters moments, brought up a common theme: Tiger Woods.
“Tiger Woods winning in 2005 and in 2019,” Stull said. “The whole world tuned in even if they weren’t a golfer.”
“My favorite Masters moment was when Tiger chipped in on hole 16 in the 2005 Masters,” Tucker said.
“My favorite Masters moment is hands down when Tiger Woods made a huge comeback to win last year’s Masters,” Yuen said.
“Last year when Tiger Woods came back from the abyss of golf to claim another title,” McCubbin said.
Another one of McCubbin’s memorable Masters moments had nothing to do with the action taking place on the course.
“When I asked my future father-in-law for my wife’s hand in marriage just before the Par 3 tournament in 1999.” McCubbin said.
Looking ahead to future play
The uncertainty circulating the golf schedule leaves those involved optimistic that sports will return soon.
“While disappointing, all golfers understand why it had to happen and will make people cherish the tournament more now than ever,” Stull said.
McCubbin summed up what most golfers feel surrounding the postponement.
“Obviously it is really disappointing but it is what the world needs right now,” McCubbin said. “The safety of our people should be the most important thing to an American and I feel like the decision was correct.”
Yuen believes the awareness and gained attention from the tournament can spark more diversity in golf.
“Even if you are not a golf fan, the Masters Tournament is something completely different,” Yuen said. “If anyone has the opportunity or chance to attend the Masters Tournament, I guarantee you will not be disappointed. It is one of the best experiences of my life and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur puts in a lot of effort to help promote women’s golf. This is what we need to see more often, is women in sports.”