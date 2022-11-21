 Skip to main content
Columbia soccer fans gather to cheer for U.S. in draw with Wales

The U.S. came to a 1-1 draw with Wales on Monday in its first World Cup since missing the 2018 tournament.

Soccer fans around Columbia are finding places to watch the games, with some bars opening early and other venues opening up specifically for games.

Eric Parsons, Adlai Williams, Laron Williams, Jim Williams, Abe Williams and Andrew Williams react to a missed goal

From left, Eric Parsons, Adlai Williams, Laron Williams, Jim Williams, Abe Williams and Andrew Williams react to a missed goal by Team USA during the team’s opening World Cup match against Wales on Monday at International Tap House in Columbia.
Josh Blackman, center, celebrates a goal by Team USA

Josh Blackman, center, celebrates a goal by Team USA during their opening World Cup match against Wales on Monday at International Tap House in Columbia.
Josh Blackman, center, watches Team USA’s opening World Cup match

Josh Blackman, center, watches the United States’ match against Wales on Monday at International Tap House in Columbia. The match marked the Americans’ first in the World Cup in eight years, and the Welsh team’s first appearance in more than 60 years. The teams played to a 1-1 draw.
Kelly Wilson reacts to a goal by the Netherlands

Kelly Wilson reacts to a goal by the Netherlands in their game against Senegal on Monday at International Tap House in Columbia. Wilson said she was rooting for Senegal, which lost the match 2-0. “I’ve lived half my life in African countries, so I always root for African countries,” she said. “It’s never a likely story, but we hope.”
  • Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.

