Carl Edwards earned another nod for his storied NASCAR career, after NASCAR announced Monday that the Columbia native made the Top 75 Greatest Drivers list.
Edwards joined the likes of Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty and many more as NASCAR honored 75 drivers for its 75th Anniversary.
Edwards, who graduated from Rock Bridge in 1997, was a fan favorite known for his high-flying backflips after race wins.
Starting in 444 races, Edwards was a 28-time winner in Cup Series competition, with his last coming in 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. Edwards never won the overall Cup Series, finishing as the runner-up twice and losing via tiebreaker in 2011.
Edwards won a championship in the Xfinity Series in 2007, where he finished in the top two for five straight years and won 38 races overall.