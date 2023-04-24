Carl Edwards celebrates after winning (copy)

NASCAR driver Carl Edwards celebrates after winning the Ford 400 auto race on Nov. 21, 2010 in Homestead, Florida. NASCAR announced that Edwards was selected to the Top 75 Greatest Drivers List.

 J Pat Carter/The Associated Press

Carl Edwards earned another nod for his storied NASCAR career, after NASCAR announced Monday that the Columbia native made the Top 75 Greatest Drivers list. 

Edwards joined the likes of Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty and many more as NASCAR honored 75 drivers for its 75th Anniversary. 

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

