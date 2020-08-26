During Missouri football’s fall camp, one of the bigger tasks has been establishing and having success with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s new offense.
Through camp’s first two weeks, one roadblock has emerged between the offense and that task: the cornerbacks.
“They’ve been whipping our tail ends for the last six practices,” Drinkwitz said.
Even though the offense’s steeper learning curve has given the defense an advantage during camp, Missouri’s younger corners seem to be stepping up after the departures of 2018 second team All-Southeastern Conference honoree DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes, who played in 35 games over the last three years before moving to Oklahoma State as a graduate transfer.
Drinkwitz said he was excited about the position this season partially due to its depth.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys; we’ve got great competition,” Drinkwitz said. “The only thing better than a little competition is a lot of competition, and (there’s) a lot of competition in that room.”
That competition starts with junior Jarvis Ware, who is the only returning starter after beating out Holmes for a job in the middle of last season. Ware had four passes defended in 11 games in 2019.
Ware also pointed toward the competition in camp, mainly with redshirt freshman Ishmael Burdine, whom Ware affectionately calls his son. Burdine redshirted the 2019 season after missing the first 11 games with a shoulder injury before playing the season finale against Arkansas.
“Every time we step on the field, we go try and compete,” Ware said. “‘Who’s going to get the first interception?’ Who’s going to make the first fumble?’ and things like that, which can only just make the cornerback room better.”
Younger players like Burdine and the freshman duo of Ennis Rakestraw and Jaylon Carlies are driving that competition with Ware and senior Adam Sparks, who has had an up-and-down career in coverage and saw a dip in playing time last season. Sparks is one of the better corners in run support due to his tackling ability and has three interceptions and 10 passes defended over the last three seasons.
Missouri’s corners were part of a secondary that took a leap last season, ranking sixth in the country in passing yards allowed per game after a disappointing 2018 campaign in which the unit finished No. 111.
That showed a good amount of progress, but the addition of the boundary safety and the pass coverage prowess of Nick Bolton and Cale Garrett, who had a team-high three interceptions in only five games, also deserve credit for that jump.
Despite the turnover and previous improvement at the position, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters thinks the unit can take another step up in 2020.
“I like those younger guys; those guys, I think, have a chance to be really special,” Walters said Friday. “It’s only through four practices, but I like their maturation; I like what Gibbs is doing with them.
“I think we’ll be even better this year than we were last year.”
Some of that optimism is due to the additions of Carlies, a three-star recruit from Florida, and Rakestraw, a three-star from Texas.
“JC, he’s long and rangy, and he can run; Ennis, I mean he’s long and he also can run. And both of them be tight in coverage,” Ware said.
Rakestraw has been one of the most hyped players on defense throughout camp after being one of the crown jewels of Drinkwitz’s first recruiting class. Drinkwitz let out a scream and ran through Missouri’s football offices when he chose Missouri over Texas and Alabama on signing day.
Rakestraw was only a three-star recruit and saw zero Power Five offers before his senior season, but his recruitment took off after not giving up a single touchdown and leading Duncanville to an undefeated season and a state championship in Texas’ highest division. Rakestraw was also named the Dallas Morning News’ 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.
The corner has taken some reps with the first team during practice and has started to live up to expectations during camp.
“With Ennis, he does a very good job of keeping his feet moving at the line of scrimmage, so he never has dead feet,” Ware said. “The key to playing cornerback is to never have dead feet, because if you have dead feet you’ll get beat every time.”