J'den Cox took home his fourth medal in his professional career after taking third in the 92 kg. weight class at the United World Wrestling World Championships in Oslo, Norway.
The Columbia native and Missouri alum won the first three matches of the tournament in dominating fashion before falling just short in the semifinal match. Cox then bounced back to finish the tournament , dominating 11-0 in the bronze-medal match.
Cox finished in 2018 and 2019 with gold medals in the same event. While wrestling at Missouri, Cox also claimed a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.