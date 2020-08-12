Former Missouri women’s basketball star Sophie Cunningham got it going for the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday. Cunningham, who started again for the Mercury, recorded a season and team high of 15 points.

Cunningham shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3. She also added two assists and a steal in 23 minutes.

Despite Cunningham finding her scoring touch, Phoenix eventually lost the game 89-71. Allie Quigley led Chicago with 20 points.

Wednesday’s loss leaves the Mercury reeling at 5-4 and in the penultimate spot of the Western Conference standings. Cunningham and the Mercury return to action at 9 p.m. Friday against the Atlanta Dream.

