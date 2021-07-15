‘KANSAS CITY, KAN - David vs. Goliath’ is a bit of a cliche term in the sports world. But if there was ever a time and place for it, it was in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday night.
The U.S. men’s national soccer team — Goliath — hosted Martinique — David — in each side's second match of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Martinique, a French territory in the Caribbean that is not recognized by FIFA, has a population 877 times smaller than that of the U.S., so it would have required one hell of a stone to take down the giant.
Unfortunately for David, he forgot his sling.
The U.S. cruised to a relatively simple 6-1 victory over the small French island. Martinique managed just 12 shots in the match compared to the U.S.’ 21.
“We still need to get better from tonight’s game,” U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said. “I like how the guys responded. I like how they had the urgency to get goals, to push the attack.”
The match started as hometown hero Gianluca Busio played back the opening kickoff to the sound of raucous cheering echoing around Children’s Mercy Park.
Martinique quickly put all 11 men behind the ball to defend the heavily favored U.S. side, with the Americans dominating possession in the early minutes of the match.
U.S. striker Daryl Dike was undoubtedly Goliath’s best man.
The U.S. didn’t have to wait long for the breakthrough. Matthew Hoppe, on his national team debut, placed a perfect cross on the head of Dike, who made no mistake. He headed it home off the post to give the hosts the lead in the 15th minute of the match.
Dike wasn’t done.
Busio hit the crossbar from inside the box, and the Orlando City talisman got his head to it again. Martinique defender Samuel Camille tried to stop it to no avail.
There was a lot of confusion over whether or not Dike would be credited with the goal since Camille made a play on the ball before it crossed the line.
It was ruled both ways before finally being officially credited as an own goal to Camille. Either way, the U.S. found itself two goals up and with very little to complain about.
Miles Robinson gave the U.S. a 3-0 advantage after the break with an open header off a cross from Eryck Williamson.
Then it was that man again.
Dike found himself with the ball at his feet, took a great touch to get away from his defender and dinked it over Gilles Meslien in the Martinique goal. 4-0, and Dike was unquestionably the man of the moment.
“I saw the keeper off the line, and I just lifted it in,” Dike said with a laugh.
He was replaced by Gyasi Zardes in the 68th minute to a round of applause from the American fans.
Zardes got on the scoresheet two minutes after replacing Dike with a cool finish to Meslien’s right to make it 5-1.
Kansas native Nicholas Gioacchini topped it off with a simple finish off a Busio assist to make it 6-1. To say the American Outlaws behind the goal enjoyed the Kansas connection would be an understatement.
Martinique’s lone goal came from a penalty. Emmanuel Riviere stepped up and placed it calmly to Matt Turner’s right.
“In this game, we were a lot more goal dangerous,” U.S. midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “We expect to be on top.”
The U.S. faces Canada on Sunday in the final match of the group stage. Canada defeated Haiti 4-1 earlier in the night.
“(Canada) is a good team,” Berhalter said. “They played well in both of their games, so it’s gonna be a good, competitive game.”