KANSAS CITY — A sea of red Kansas City Chiefs jerseys and the roar of passionate and expectant football fans flooded downtown Kansas City on Thursday as the city hosted the 2023 NFL Draft.
Football fans from all over, from Seattle to Tampa, swarmed to Union Station and the adjacent National World War I Museum and Memorial, the site of this year's draft. The area was filled with games such as the 40-yard dash, historical exhibits, photo opportunities and barbecue vendors as far as the eye could see.
Fans of all ages entered the draft experience area just off Memorial Drive and were met with the "NFL Gallery," a large tent full of memorabilia from all 32 teams. Sidewalks sandwiching the gallery were lined with team helmets and jerseys that fans posed for photos with.
The smell of barbecue filled the air as first-time visitors of the city lined up at local vendors looking to sell the dishes Kansas City is so famous for. After fans filled their stomachs, they moved north toward the tower of the Memorial as the 176-foot-tall draft stage came into view.
On the north lawn, visitors brimmed with excitement at the prospect of their team selecting the next big star. One Colts fan, Jay Nichols, flew to Kansas City from Indianapolis in hopes of his team landing its next franchise quarterback with the fourth overall pick. Nichols sported a Colts jersey featuring the names of the team's 15 starting quarterbacks since 2011, ranging from Peyton Manning to Nick Foles.
Nichols, a first-time visitor to Kansas City, remarked at the atmosphere surrounding the event.
"This is my first time here, I really like it though," Nichols said. "I'm just hoping the Colts take whoever is the best (QB) left."
Nichols and his wife participated in the throwing challenge, visited one of the many bars around the grounds and tried some barbecue before settling near the barricade to view the draft. While he enjoyed the festivities, he made sure he had a good seat nearly five hours before the 7 p.m. start time for the draft.
"We're excited, you only get the fourth overall every five years or so," he said.
Dan Kys, a Denver Broncos fan from southern Kansas, woke up early Thursday morning to make the drive across the border. Kys' favorite team doesn't make a selection until Round 3 of the draft Friday, but he traveled to Kansas City early to take in the excitement of Night 1 and see who the Carolina Panthers, his son's favorite team, take with the No. 1-overall pick.
"We've been here since around 11:30 a.m.," Kys said. "It's been fantastic. (My) kids have been standing in all the lines. We did the field goal kick, vertical jump, and they're going to do the 40 later on."
Elsewhere on the North Lawn, fans crowded around a model of the Chiefs' Super Bowl championship parade bus, excitedly leaping for t-shirts shot from the cannon of team mascot "KC Wolf."
Event volunteers drifted through the area with Polaroid cameras, shooting photos of fans. If they so chose, fans signed the picture and placed it in their home state on a large board with a map of the United States. All fifty states contained photos and yellow strings of yarn stretched to Kansas City where a large push pin filled the center of the map.
Event volunteer Aaron Ross noted how the living art piece reflected the diversity of the crowd present in the city.
"It's been really good, everybody is coming around to see our city and have a good time. It's great," Ross concluded.