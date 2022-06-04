Former MU and Hickman standout wrestler J’den Cox is heading back to the Wrestling World Championships.
The three-time NCAA champion earned his spot in the 92 kilogram weight class Friday following a 3-0 victory over former Indiana wrestler Nate Jackson at Final X Stillwater in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
This will be Cox’s fifth time qualifying for the world championships. He finished first in 2018 in Budapest, Hungary, and in 2019 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, both for the 92 kg weight class. He also finished third in Paris in 2017 for the 86 kg class and in Oslo, Norway in 2021 for the 92 kg weight class.
Cox competed in the men’s freestyle wrestling for Team USA in the 2016 Olympic Games, taking the bronze medal in the 86 kg weight class.
The world championships will be held from Sept. 10-18 in Serbia.