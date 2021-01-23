Missouri wrestling alum “Iron” Michael Chandler made his UFC debut with a bang at UFC 257. Chandler faced off against Dan Hooker in the co-main event Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and knocked him out in the first round.
The fight began with a short feeling-out process, with Chandler repeatedly throwing a straight to Hooker’s body. Chandler would use the straight punch to the body to set up an overhand left, which landed and marked the beginning of the end for Hooker. Chandler followed up with strikes on the ground until referee Marc Goddard called it with 2:30 left in the first round.
Chandler called the fight “the greatest moment of my professional career.” He then set his eyes on an even greater prize, calling out UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov both in his post-fight interview and as he exited the Etihad Arena.
Chandler spent the last decade fighting in Bellator Fighting Championships, where he won the Lightweight Championship three times before joining the UFC in September.
Michael Chandler wrestled at Missouri from 2005-2009, earning Division I All-American honors in 2009. Chandler becomes the third former MU wrestler to fight in the UFC, joining Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Askren and Woodley also won in their UFC debuts.