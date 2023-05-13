Colts Broncos Football

Former Missouri edge rusher Shane Ray celebrates after scoring during the second half of the Broncos' game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 18, 2016, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey/The Associated Press

Former Missouri defensive end and Super Bowl champion Shane Ray is returning to the NFL.

The edge rusher posted on his Instagram account Friday that he is signing with the Buffalo Bills after attending a minicamp tryout. The move means he will again team up with linebacker Von Miller, the tandem that helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

