Former Missouri defensive end and Super Bowl champion Shane Ray is returning to the NFL.
The edge rusher posted on his Instagram account Friday that he is signing with the Buffalo Bills after attending a minicamp tryout. The move means he will again team up with linebacker Von Miller, the tandem that helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2016.
Ray spent four seasons in Columbia from 2011-14, breaking out in his final year as a Tiger after mostly serving as a role player. The Kansas City product broke Mizzou's single-season sack record in 2014 with 14½ and finished the season with 22½ tackles for loss en route to being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
He declared for the 2015 NFL Draft and was selected 23rd overall by Denver, where he spent four seasons, played 49 games and left with a Super Bowl ring.
Ray signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 but was cut when the team finalized its 53-man roster ahead of the season. He spent the past two years in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts but sat out much of last season with a torn bicep.