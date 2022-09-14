Former Missouri football defensive coordinator Dave Steckel was hired by the St. Louis XFL franchise to serve as the linebackers coach, the team announced earlier this week.

Steckel served as the Tigers’ linebackers coach for 14 seasons, including a stint at defensive coordinator toward the end of his tenure. His most notable teams were in 2013 and 2014, when Missouri won back-to-back SEC East titles and had one of the best statistical defenses in the nation.

