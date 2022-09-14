Former Missouri football defensive coordinator Dave Steckel was hired by the St. Louis XFL franchise to serve as the linebackers coach, the team announced earlier this week.
Steckel served as the Tigers’ linebackers coach for 14 seasons, including a stint at defensive coordinator toward the end of his tenure. His most notable teams were in 2013 and 2014, when Missouri won back-to-back SEC East titles and had one of the best statistical defenses in the nation.
Steckel then served as coach at Missouri State, going 13-42 in five seasons with the team. He parted ways with the Bears following the 2019 season.
Since his last coaching gig, Steckel has dipped his toes in color commentary, including calling Missouri’s season opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. He additionally did radio work for Coastal Carolina games.
The St. Louis XFL team does not have an official name yet, but the franchise’s coaching staff has officially been filled. Other hires include former St. Louis Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl XXXIV champion Ricky Proehl and former NFL journeyman quarterback Bruce Gradkowski.