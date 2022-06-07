Five players — former Missouri men's golf standout Hayden Buckley among them — returned to the U.S. Open Qualifying site Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, to play for the one remaining spot to the season's third major.
Buckley advanced by making two straight birdies to see off the other four players in the playoff.
After one hole, three players — Bob Sowards, Sean McCarty and Adam Svensson — failed to match the birdies of Buckley and David Lingmerth in the sudden-death playoff, leaving Buckley and Lingmerth to battle it out for the berth.
The former MU standout followed one birdie with another to knock out Lingmerth, securing his ticket to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachussets, for his second straight appearance at the U.S. Open. The appearance will also mark his second ever appearance at a major championship. The event is scheduled for June 16-19.
Buckley made it into the playoff with rounds of 3-under 68 at Wedgewood Golf and Country Club and 2-under 70 at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club. Thirteen players qualified from the event in Columbus, the most of any of the 11 final-qualifying sites due to the strength of field.
Current Missouri junior Jack Lundin also competed in Columbus, finishing 1 under over the 36-hole qualifier, four shots shy of Buckley. Former Tiger Peter Malnati withdrew midway through his second round at 4 over.
Buckley is scheduled to compete in the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour beginning Thursday in Toronto.