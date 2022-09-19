After taking bronze in 2021, former Missouri and Hickman wrestler J’den Cox took a step forward by taking silver at this World Championships in the 92 kilogram weight class Saturday in Belgrade, Serbia.
In the first round, Cox faced Yuxiang Bi from China, defeating the first-time participant 10-0. In the second match, Cox defeated their Polish opponent Radoslaw Marcinkiewicz 11-0. Cox won both games with technical falls.
In the semifinals against his opponent Osman Nurmagomedov from Azerbaijan, Cox won and reached the final 7-0.
The final took place against the defending champion Kamran Ghasempour, and it was a close finish with Ghasempour winning 2-0.
Cox attended Hickman, where he was a four-time state champion. He was also an all-state linebacker.
Cox continued his wrestling career at the Missouri. He was the first three-time national champion in program history .
Cox has performed well at past World Championships— winning gold twice in 2018 and 2019 and bronze twice in 2017 and 2021. He also won a bronze medal in the 86-kg class at the 2016 Rio Olympics.