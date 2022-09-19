After taking bronze in 2021, former Missouri and Hickman wrestler J’den Cox took a step forward by taking silver at this World Championships in the 92 kilogram weight class Saturday in Belgrade, Serbia.

In the first round, Cox faced Yuxiang Bi from China, defeating the first-time participant 10-0. In the second match, Cox defeated their Polish opponent Radoslaw Marcinkiewicz 11-0. Cox won both games with technical falls.

