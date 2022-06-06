Former Missouri men’s golf standout Hayden Buckley will have to wait even longer to find out his fate on the longest day in golf.
Buckley posted 5 under over two rounds and finished in a five-way tie for 13th at his U.S. Open Final Qualifying site Monday in Columbus, Ohio. Thirteen players will receive a berth from the site to the U.S. Open on June 16-19 in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Inclement weather postponed play at the 36-hole qualifier played at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf and Country Club, meaning the 5-for-1 playoff — which Buckley will be a part of — was postponed until Tuesday morning.
Buckley shot 3-under 68 at Wedgewood in his morning round, and 2-under 70 at the tougher Kinsale in Round 2. A double bogey at Buckley’s 30th hole of the day dropped Buckley to 4 under and threatened to derail his qualification hopes, but the former MU golfer played the final six holes in 1 under to secure his spot in the playoff.
He will face off against 49-year-old Sean McCarty, 53-year-old Bob Sowards, Sweden’s David Lingmerth and Canada’s Adam Svensson for the final automatic berth to Brookline, with two places also being offered as alternate spots.
Current Missouri standout junior Jack Lundin, who transferred to the Tigers from Nebraska in Summer 2021, got close for a spell, but ultimately fell short of the playoff.
Lundin posted a pair of 71s in his U.S. Open bid for 1 under overall. On the Kinsale course in his second round, he eagled the par-five 11th and birdied the par-three 13th to reach 3 under for the event, but made two bogies in his closing five holes to finish four shots short.
Peter Malnati, another former Missouri standout, also played in Columbus, but struggled to a 74 in his opening round at Kinsale and withdrew after 11 holes in Round 2, which he had played in 2 over.
PGA Tour members Lanto Griffin and Chan Kim both posted 12 under — the lowest total of the day. Other qualifiers from Columbus included Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk and Davis Riley.