The sixth year lineman and former Tiger Justin Britt went down in the first quarter of the Seahawks 27-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.
Britt’s leg was rolled up on during a run and he stayed down until trainers arrived. The team confirmed on Monday that Britt tore his ACL. He will undergo major reconstructive surgery to repair the ligament.
Prior to the injury, Britt missed one game in his six years in the NFL.
He was drafted in the second round out of Missouri in 2014. Britt has been a starter and a staple of the Seahawks offensive line for the past five years.
He signed a three-year extension in 2017. The deal expires following the 2020 season.
Two Columbia College cross country athletes named AMC runners of the week
Alexander Dukes and Brianna Haller were named the American Midwest Conference's players of the week Monday.
Dukes competed at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge where he finished sixteenth out of 311 runners.
He covered the 8k course in 25:30, which is the second fastest time in the AMC this season.
Haller placed 20th out of 277 runners at the Great Lakes Challenge with a time of 18:54.
Her time is the second best in the AMC this year. She owns the top-time as well. It is her fourth time receiving the AMC runner of the week award.