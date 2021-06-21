A Missouri alum will be competing in Tokyo in July. And it just so happens to be one of the most decorated athletes in MU history.
Former Tiger runner Karissa Schweizer finished second in the women’s 5,000-meter run Monday at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Her time of 15 minutes, 28.11 seconds was good enough to secure her first spot on the U.S. Olympic team.
Schweizer, who graduated from Missouri in 2018, finished her collegiate career as a seven-time NCAA Champion, including a cross country title in 2016 and five titles in both the indoor and outdoor 5,000-meter run. After her time as a Tiger, she signed onto the Nike Bowerman track club.
Schweizer entered the meet with the fastest seed time, after running a 14:26.34 in July 2020.
Schweizer will be joined by her teammate Elise Cranny, who out-kicked Schweizer in the final 100 meters to finish in 15:27.81, and Rachel Schneider, who finished third with a time of 15:29.56.
Schweizer will also be looking to qualify in the 10,000 meter run Saturday.
Two other Tigers competed in the trials over the weekend.
Missouri junior Arianna Fisher competed in the women’s triple jump final Sunday. She finished seventh in the event with a jump of 44 feet, 6¼ inches.
Her jump, which is her personal best, was good enough to break the school record which was broken only weeks ago by her teammate Mära Hausler.
MU alumna Gabi Jacobs also participated in the trials over the weekend. She competed in the women’s discus finals Saturday. She was unable to record a distance after fouling on all three of her attempts.
Missouri can look forward to three more athletes competing at the trials over the next week.
Former Tiger Jordan McClendon, who last competed for MU at the West Preliminary rounds, will compete in the women’s hammer throw at 3:25 p.m Thursday.
Missouri redshirt sophomore Mitch Weber will also be competing Thursday. He will compete in the men’s discus, which will start at 9:05 p.m. Sophomore Skylar Ciccolini will compete in the women’s javelin at 3 p.m. Friday.