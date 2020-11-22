NBA free agency has been generous and rewarding to many players thus far, and former Missouri and Tolton standout Jontay Porter is simply taking it all in.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarwoski announced Sunday that Porter, who was a restricted free agent, had agreed to a three-year, $6 million deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies.
“Blessed and thankful,” Porter said in his immediate reaction to the news.
The 6-foot-11 forward played a single season at Missouri, averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game. Porter was named Co-Sixth Man of the Year in the Southeastern Conference following that season and, despite initially choosing to test the NBA waters, ultimately chose to return for his sophomore season.
Porter never suited up for his sophomore season, as he tore both his ACL and MCL in a preseason scrimmage. He tore his ACL again roughly six months later but still chose to enter his name into the 2019 NBA Draft.
Porter was not selected in the draft but was picked up this March by the Grizzlies. He was brought in on a one-year, $197,933 deal as he rehabilitated with the team.
Porter joined the team in Orlando as it competed for a spot in the NBA playoffs. He never suited up, and Memphis eventually lost to the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA’s brand new play-in.
Despite Porter not playing a single NBA game yet, the Grizzlies have developed enough trust in his rehabilitation and ability that they inked him to a multiyear deal.
“It’s pretty crazy when you think about it,” Porter said. “Just super thankful that someone took a chance on me after all the injuries and setbacks. Just want to make it worth their while.”