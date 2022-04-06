Former Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his fourth season, the team announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
Gabbert has spent two seasons as Tom Brady’s backup for the Bucs, including during the Super Bowl in 2021, when Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. And he now seems set for a third after Brady announced in March that he was postponing retirement and returning for another year.
The former Tiger has featured in 10 games for the Buccaneers in the past two seasons, completing 16 passes for 210 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Gabbert was selected 10th overall in the 2011 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent three seasons. Between his time in Jacksonville and Tampa, he has played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.
During his three seasons at Missouri, Gabbert featured in 31 games, throwing for 6,822 yards, 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
Quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Florida graduate Kyle Trask also are on Tampa Bay’s roster for next season.