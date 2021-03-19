Following the confirmation of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced that a May 15th bout between Charles Oliveira and former Missouri wrestler Michael Chandler will be for the now-vacant UFC lightweight title.
Chandler had been pushing for a fight with Nurmagomedov, calling the former champion out during his post-fight interview following his UFC-debut victory over Dan Hooker. Chandler looks to add to his three Bellator lightweight titles with a win over Oliveira.
Oliveira will enter their bout on an eight-match win streak, which includes decisive victories over Kevin Lee and former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.
Chandler and Oliveira will headline UFC 262 on May 15th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.