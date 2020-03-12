For Marcus Lucas and L’Damian Washington, the in-state ties were apparent all season.
They heard the “M-I-Z” chants before, during and after games. They’d spot throwback Tigers jerseys on their game-day walks into the stadium.
Washington has even kept in touch with Missouri’s new head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz, exchanging post-game texts and discussing visits to practices in Columbia.
“The Missouri ties have paid off,” Washington said. “It’s been huge, because, especially my years at Mizzou, we had a great amount of success.”
Lucas and Washington, both several years removed from their college careers at Missouri, were a sliver of several players who took the dive into the XFL’s inaugural season, which came to an abrupt halt Thursday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five months ago, the former Tigers joined an XFL team at the center of much buzz just two hours east of where they attended college.
With the creation of the league, the St. Louis BattleHawks became the sole pro football team in the city —five years removed from the departure of the NFL’s now-Los Angeles Rams — and the city’s fans responded.
St. Louis had the highest TV ratings in the XFL’s opening week and also set an XFL attendance record in the team’s home-opener, filling the lower bowl of the Rams’ old home — the Dome at America’s Center —with 29,554 fans.
“When we came here, we told the guys that this city was going to rally behind us,” Lucas said. “This state is growing accustomed to winning, so there was high expectations for us to come in and perform well and win games, so I think having a winning team in a sports city, that’s a great recipe for a successful season.”
At the season’s sudden end, the BattleHawks sit atop the XFL East standings, tied for first place with the DC Defenders. They’re also tied for second in the league, behind an undefeated Houston Roughnecks team that included former Missouri defensive linemen Kony Ealy and Walter Palmore.
Washington said that, despite knowing the BattleHawks were talented coming into the season, it was hard to initially chart just how successful they’d be.
“I think everybody, even Houston, and ourselves, we just didn’t know,” Washington said. “We knew we were good, because, on paper, we had the guys, but we didn’t know.”
For both Tigers-turned-BattleHawks, taking the opportunity to play professional football again came from a blend of reasons.
Both saw a chance to come out and continue perfecting their craft. They also saw it as an opportunity to play in front of their sons. And it was also just about coming out and having more fun, playing in meaningful games and getting more film.
Lucas and Washington both said it was similar for a lot of players in the league. Many played for a mix of reasons, and came from various paths to take part.
“Maybe it’s injuries, or maybe a receiver who’s dealt with character issues, or maybe it’s a lineman who just couldn’t catch a break,” Washington said. “For different reasons, we’re all here.”
One thing clear to the duo was that the league certainly didn’t lack talent.
“The skill level and the game play is at a very high level,” Lucas said. “We’re all professional athletes and at a lot of the skill positions, a lot of these guys should be playing on Sundays in the NFL.”
Both also noticed some slight differences between the experimental league and their other professional football experiences.
Lucas noted that, with this being the league’s first season, there were some learning curves to the logistics of an opening season. Washington, who’s had opportunities in the NFL, CFL and short-lived AAF, pointed out one difference in particular.“Definitely finances if we’re just being honest,” he said. “Other than that, not really.”
While money may be a little tighter for the XFL than either the NFL or CFL, that’s has been in operation for decades, Washington was complimentary of the job the league, specifically its co-commissioners, had done of balancing finances.
“Here, we have Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck who’ve done a great job,” Washington said. “A great job of setting a standard base for this league and making sure they can do certain things that help this league be stable for more than just a year.”
While the XFL announced Thursday it was suspending its remaining regular season games, it also announced all players would be compensated with base pay for a full season, and that the league is committed to playing another season in 2021.