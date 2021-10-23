The NASCAR Xfinity Series saw Ty Gibbs in victory lane Saturday, overcoming a speeding penalty at the end of Stage 2 to win his fourth race this season.
The 19-year-old became the youngest driver to win four races in the Xfinity Series, a record set by Joey Lognao back in 2009.
The 54 was up front throughout the first two stages, finishing fourth in Stage 1, and finishing runner-up in Stage 2. Gibbs appeared to have won the race off pit road following the conclusion of the second stage before being busted for entering too fast.
Gibbs bounced back quickly because of an early caution, and captured the lead at lap 137 over Austin Cindric. The two exchanged the lead for several laps, before Cindric pulled ahead.
“We had to be really patient with the way the track was and we were on the top with a lot of dirty air,” Gibbs said. “We had to make sure that we could just get him a little loose with air and then side draft him and pull away. I felt like that was the best way to pass him.”
An accident at lap 180 bunched up the field for a 16-lap shootout where Gibbs started next to the driver he was battling all race.
Although Cindric escaped for a little bit, Gibbs eventually passed him, taking the lead with 10 laps remaining and never looking back.
“I got loose a couple of times over there (pointing to Turns 3 and 4), but I was just trying to give it my all, trying to come back with a win,” Gibbs said in his post-race interview with NBC. “To have four wins this year in the Xfinity Series is just unbelievable.”
Gibbs won the race by .759 seconds over Cindric, who took home second in a strong points day for the 22. A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Haley and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top five.
Gibbs became the third driver outside of the Xfinity Series to win a playoff race, joining Brandon Brown and John Hunter Nemecheck as the party crashers.
Gibbs taking home the trophy also means that the Xfinity Series playoffs will have at least three of its drivers punch their tickets to the final four based on points. Should none of the playoff drivers in the round find victory lane next Saturday at Martinsville, it will be the first time in NASCAR history that the final four would be decided by points alone.
Cindric and Allmendinger have little to worry about with the two drivers tied for first in point standings and 47 points above the cutline. Barring a disaster at the half-mile paperclip, both should be locked in for a trip to Phoenix.
Cindric and Allmendinger were the lucky ones alongside Haley as several drivers faced challenges throughout the race.
Justin Allgaier would suffer multiple issues on pit road and would end up finishing ninth. Daniel Hemric would suffer an accident at lap 98 that the 18 team would never recover from, resulting in a 15th place finish
Brandon Jones suffered a spin on lap 162, dropping him to an 11th place finish. Jones will likely need a win to advance to the Championship Four as he enters next Saturday’s race at Martinsville down 32 points.
But the drivers who hurt their playoff hopes the most were Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton. Both wrecked out of the race on Lap 179, where the 20 got into the back of the 8 car of Sam Mayer, while battling for third.
“I just know that I was suddenly heading towards the fence,” Burton said. “It was such a bummer, we were so fast today. I felt like this was one of our better races. We were really building on it and building on it.”
Burton and Gragson dropped to 34th and 35th in the finishing order, ruining a day that would have put both drivers in good position with one race to go in the round of eight. Instead, Gragson will enter Martinsville just two points above the cutline, while Burton is down 21 points.
The top finishers all passed post-race inspection with the only violations coming from Allmendinger and Jones for not having all five lug nuts secure on the vehicle. Further back, the No. 23 Patrick Emerling lost a ballast, which will give crew chief Kenneth Roettger a four-race suspension along with crew member Robert Anderson and car chief Drew Beason.
The Xfinity Series heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the Dead On Tools 250 to serve as the penultimate finale to the 2021 season. The race is scheduled to start at 5 p.m on NBCSN.