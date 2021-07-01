The U.S. men’s national soccer team announced its roster for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup on Thursday morning.
As expected, the squad included mainly fringe players who are looking to break into the first team before the World Cup qualifiers begin in September. All three of the USMNT’s group stage matches are in Kansas City, where it will face a team yet to qualify, Martinique and Canada.
U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter took questions from national media following the roster announcement.
“It’s an exciting young group of players,” Berhalter said. “We don’t want to look at this as an experimental team. We want to look at this as a team that can compete to win the Gold Cup. Let’s be really clear with that, and that’s going to be our expectations.”
Berhalter also mentioned a couple areas of concern within the roster due to the players selected and the number of players available at specific positions.
“When we look at this roster, a couple things that pop out to me is, at center back, we’re thin,” Berhalter said. “Donovan Pines and James Sands have very little international experience. We have two solid starters in Miles (Robinson) and Walker (Zimmerman), and behind that, it is pretty thin.”
He also mentioned the options on the wings as a potential problem area. Berhalter specifically mentioned Schalke 04’s Matthew Hoppe as a player who can fill the role of a winger.
“I don’t think we have true wingers in the group,” Berhalter said. “We have Hoppe and (Jonathan) Lewis slated at left winger and we have Paul Arriola and Nicholas Gioacchini slated for right winger, two of them you could argue are center forwards.”
Sporting Kansas City’s Gianluca Busio was among the names included on the roster. Berhalter had a glowing review of the 19-year-old midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Italian Serie A side Sassuolo.
“I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s playing,” Berhalter said. “It’s about timing, it’s about form and his time has come. He’s done a great job. I’m really looking forward to getting him in camp and working with him, but also testing him at an international level.
“He will play in games, you guys will see him on the field. For me, it’s a great opportunity to see what he can do.”
Berhalter also had words of affirmation for Children’s Mercy Park and the Kansas City soccer scene as a whole.
“It’s incredible,” Berhalter said. “To see the infrastructure in Kansas City and actually, Kansas City leading the way in terms of that. Other teams are catching up to the facility side of it, but Children’s Mercy led the way with a soccer-specific stadium that is just built for crowd noise.”
The Gold Cup roster is different due to the number of games in which some of the marquee players have competed in. Berhalter referenced Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen as having played nearly 60 matches in the European domestic season and international competition, and said this was a chance to get a deeper player pool for the World Cup qualifiers.
“We get to work on another group,” Berhalter said. “We get to solidify this pool (so) that when we get into qualifying, we know where everyone stands. That’s the positive side of it.”